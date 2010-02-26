Bakery pulls back stinky Girl Scout cookies

They promise to entice the senses with a "hint of cinnamon-ginger spice" and a "refreshingly zesty lemon creme filling," but some batches of Lemon Chalet Creme Girl Scout cookies didn't quite turn out that way.

A Kentucky bakery that makes the cookies has recalled some batches after about a dozen people complained of a foul smell and taste.

Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville, one of two U.S. bakeries that make Girl Scout cookies, said Friday that no one has gotten sick from the stinky, bad-tasting cookies sold in New York, 23 other states and the District of Columbia, and they are safe to eat.

The problem is caused by a breakdown of oils in the cookies, the bakery said on its Web site. A spokeswoman said the bakery still doesn't know why the oils broke down.

"We undertook a thorough investigation and determined that while the cookies are safe for customers to eat, they are not up to our quality standards," bakery spokeswoman Susanne Norwitz said in an e-mail.

A telephone call to the New York headquarters of Girl Scouts of America was not answered. A message said the office was closed because of the snowstorm. An e-mail was not immediately returned.

Customers who have purchased affected cookies can call their local Girl Scout council or 800-962-1718. A message at that number said customers may receive a coupon for "a Keebler free product refund."