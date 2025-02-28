Backyard bird feeders and avian flu: What to know

After dozens of dead waterfowl were discovered near Patchogue on Wednesday and an Aquebogue duck farm was forced to euthanize about 99,000 ducks last month, Long Island experts and community members continue to grow concerned about the health of birds in the area.

Janine Bendicksen, director of wildlife rehabilitation at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, said many people from animal rescuers to good Samaritans had brought in sick birds who most likely have the avian influenza virus H5N1.

"Usually, winter for us is kind of a lull for us, a slow season, so to speak," she said. "We were not ever slow this entire year."

Some songbirds may have relied on bird feeders during the winter, especially since the recent drought prevented them from stocking up on food in the fall.

Here's what bird lovers should know about backyard bird feeders and birdbaths:

Is avian flu affecting backyard birds?

The Department of Environmental Conservation says there is currently a low risk of an avian flu outbreak among wild songbirds.

Those who have bird feeders and birdbaths should regularly clean them to help prevent diseases.

Bendicksen, of Sweetbriar, said she had seen mainly waterfowl like swans, geese, and ducks contract bird flu.

However, birds you’d likely see on your bird feeders, including sparrows, cardinals, and blue jays, could be susceptible to the virus.

Should people continue to feed these birds?

The DEC recommends not feeding wildlife in general; however, there is no official recommendation to take down feeders unless you also keep domestic poultry, according to the National Wildlife Disease Program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The National Audubon Society's website says bird feeders are not a risk of spreading avian flu

However, Bendicksen said people should not set up or take down their bird feeder as a precaution, as it allows birds to congregate. Birds can contract the flu through saliva and fecal matter, and so bringing birds together that usually don’t fly in groups can be harmful.

"This is why ducks and geese, birds that congregate together in flocks, I believe, are getting it more so," she said.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, feeders do attract more than half of all bird species and increase the risk of transmission of other infectious diseases, including salmonella, E. coli and mycoplasma, Danielle R. De Souza of the New York Department of Health said in an email.

Food provided by native vegetation is far healthier than feeders, the wildlife service website said

Are there any circumstances where they should not feed?

If you believe birds have depended on your feeder this winter to survive, Bendicksen said, try scattering seeds on the ground to keep birds from congregating. However, this could also attract unwanted pests or vermin.

Other animals such as squirrels, pets, and even humans could become sick from an infected bird’s fecal matter and saliva, Bendicksen said, so scatter seed with caution.

Infected birds may show neurological symptoms, such as tremors or swimming or walking in circles. There is no cure for the avian flu, so people should avoid feeding or interacting with a symptomatic bird.

If they find a dead bird what should they do?

Dead birds can be reported to the state DEC website. The agency's field staff is responsible for discarding of infected carcasses.

If you must dispose of a dead bird, wear appropriate protection — disposable gloves, a mask and eye protection, Bendicksen said.

The DEC recommends avoiding direct contact with the carcass by using a shovel or a garbage bag to pick up the bird. Clean the shovel with hot, soapy water and disinfect it with diluted bleach.

Carcasses should be triple bagged and placed in an outdoor trash receptacle, the DEC said.

An infected bird carcass must not be left in the open for long, Bendicksen said, because scavenger birds like eagles and hawks could eat it and become sick.