Book Nook: 'A Short Guide to a Long Life'

A SHORT GUIDE TO A LONG LIFE, by David B. Agus, M.D. Simon & Schuster, 190 pp., $17.95.

"The best way to fight not just cancer, but all the other ailments that typically develop over time is to prevent them," writes Dr. David B. Agus, author of the bestseller "The End of Illness" and head of the University of Southern California's Westside Cancer Center and its Center for Applied Molecular Medicine. In this useful, pithy little book, he tells you how -- in two- to three-page chapters.

To start, "Listen, Look, Feel" (and record your body's features, such as blood pressure) daily for three months (tracking apps can help) for a baseline awareness of your health -- including "Get Naked" -- and bring that personal diary to your next doctor's appointment. Make a digital health record that can be available in an emergency.

THE SCOOP Agus' 65 rules, or "lifestyle algorithms," appear in three sections: "What to Do" (much is common sense, but with extra medical know-how), "What to Avoid" (such as detoxes, airport X-ray scanners and some surprises: vitamins and even juicing, which makes fruit "processed") and "Doctor's Orders" (a guide by decade).

THE BOTTOM LINE "Only you can end illness," he writes.