Book Nook: LI dietitians 'Bite It & Write It!'
Four Long Island-based registered dietitians (practicing in Lake Success, Plainview, Wantagh and Roslyn Heights) have produced a handy manual subtitled "Your Personal Ten-Week Food Diary" - that's pocketbook-sized (and pocketbook-priced).
"Throughout our years of counseling, there is one technique that has consistently resulted in success for our clients: Writing it down," the authors say. By pairing record-keeping with shooting for 10 goals spread over 10 weeks, "clients are less overwhelmed and, therefore, more likely to be successful."
THE SCOOP: Weekly goals range from "Be Present" - eating with mindfulness - to organizing your kitchen to, finally, "Keep on Moving" - adding exercise. The calorie counts help, too.
THE BOTTOM LINE: From recording your food to gauging hunger pangs and emotions, journaling canhelp you slim down. And this slim book can give you the tools.
BITE IT & WRITE IT! A Guide to Keeping Track of What You Eat & Drink, by Stacie Castle, Robyn Cotler, Marni Schefter and Shana Shapiro. Square One Publishers, $7.95, 182 pp.