Doctors want teens banned from tanning salons

The American Academy of Pediatrics wants teenagers banned from tanning salons to reduce their risk of skin cancer.



More than 30 states regulate indoor tanning by minors, with some banning children younger than 14 or requiring parental permission. Illinois and New York are among states considering bills barring anyone under 18 from indoor tanning.



The academy’s stance is part of a policy statement appearing Monday in the journal Pediatrics.



Lead author Dr. Sophie Balk of Children’s Hospital at Montefiore

in New York says indoor tanning is popular among teenage girls.

Some make getting a tan part of their senior prom ritual.



About 8,700 people died of melanoma last year and about 68,130 new melanomas were diagnosed. Evidence links indoor tanning with increased risk.