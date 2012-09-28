Flu season is here: Time for vaccination?

Even though last year's flu season was one of the mildest on record, U.S. health officials say that's no sign of what this season will bring. It was only two years ago, officials noted, that the H1N1 pandemic flu sickened millions.

Each year an estimated 5 percent to 20 percent of Americans come down with the flu. This year's vaccine contains two new strains -- one for a new influenza A virus and another for a new influenza B.

About 42 percent of Americans got vaccinated last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. More than 85 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed this year, officials said, with about 170 million doses expected to be available. -- HealthDay