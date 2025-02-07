Long Island flu cases spike, US doctor visits for symptoms hit 15-year-peak

A bad flu season continues to spread misery across Long Island and the U.S as national figures released Friday show the highest number of people visiting doctors with flu-like symptoms in 15 years. The weekly number of lab-confirmed influenza cases on Long Island was the highest in at least the past two seasons, with 11,862. Cases peaked at 8,879 two years ago, and 6,850 last year. Hospitalizations due to flu are also up. The impact is being felt at schools and crowded doctor’s offices. Dr. Eve Meltzer Krief, a pediatrician at Allied Physician Group’s Huntington Village Pediatrics, said her young patients are coming in with fever, cough, congestion, sore throat and body aches. “We’re seeing quite a bit of flu at increasing levels,” said Meltzer Krief. “It’s hitting just about every age group.” Flu surveillance conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 7.8% of visits to doctors for the week ending Feb.1 were people with fever, cough and sore throat - also known as flu-like illness. The last season to approach that number was in 2009-2010. The actual number of flu cases is much greater since many people who are not severely ill will usually stay home and recover rather than seeking treatment and testing at a doctor’s office. Estimates by the CDC put the flu’s impact at 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths so far this season. But there is hope this wave is slowing down. “It’s a bad flu season,” said Dr. Bruce Farber, Northwell Health. “It seems like it would have peaked by now but it hasn’t. I can’t predict whether it’s going to be next week or the week after but it won’t be a whole lot longer until we start seeing a dramatic decline in cases.” Nassau County might be paving the way. Lab-confirmed flu cases dipped from 6,038 on Jan. 18 to 5,673 on Feb. 1. Meltzer Krief said she saw fewer children vaccinated for the flu this year, which follows a state and national trend. Fewer than half of the children on Long Island four years of age or younger received the flu vaccination this season - 33.9% in Suffolk and 44.1% in Nassau, according to state Department of Health statistics. The numbers drop for the next two age groups - 5 to 11, 23.2% in Suffolk, 32.8% in Nassau. Among 12 to 18 year olds, 19% from Suffolk were vaccinated and 27.5% from Nassau. The percentages were highest - close to 50% - for people over the age of 75. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older but infectious disease doctors said it is especially important for very young children and the elderly, who are at risk for severe illness. Meltzer Krief said it's not too late to get children vaccinated against the flu. Whether it’s due to mistrust of vaccines or fatigue from the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors said many of their patients don’t want the flu vaccine for themselves or their children. “It’s no surprise based on the environment that we live in,” Farber said. “People need to learn that the flu shot is not terribly good at preventing the flu but it's very good at preventing you from getting a flu that lands you in the hospital or can potentially kill you if you have comorbidities.”

