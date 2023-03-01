Hospital offers food, nutrition resources for patients in need

Some patients treated at Huntington Hospital are now checking out with both doctor’s orders and a bag of healthy food.

The program, called Food as Health, aims to find patients struggling with food insecurity and provide them with immediate relief as well as long-term resources.

“When we look at the health and welfare of a person and a community, the care we render in a hospital or physician's office is only responsible for about 20% of that,” said Dr. Nick Fitterman, executive director at Huntington Hospital. “The other 80% is social determinants of health and your genetics.”

Social determinants include income, access to healthy food, and education.

“Most people can connect the dots of healthy eating and healthy food preparation with good health," Fitterman said.

About 230,000 people on Long Island suffer from food insecurity, including 68,000 children, according to LI Cares, which provides nutritional food and support services to community based organizations including food pantries and soup kitchens.

In addition, many food insecure residents of Long Island are not eligible for nutrition assistance programs due to income or other factors.

All patients at the hospital, whether they are admitted or visit the emergency room, are screened for food insecurity.

“A social worker does an assessment, and if the assessment comes up positive that they need food, we prepare a bag of food for them upon discharge, along with information about community sources for food as well as some recipes and how to shop for healthy eating,” said Kathy Giffuni, senior manager of patient care at the Dolan Family Health Center, which is part of Huntington Hospital. “So they will get education, they will get support, and they will get food that they actually leave with.”

Fitterman said patients who are found to be both food insecure and have existing medical conditions including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes will also be able to consult with dietitians from the hospital for targeted advice on shopping and meal planning.

Patients in the program take home bags packed with items recommended by the hospital’s nutritionists including fresh vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, bananas, carrots, potatoes, as well as canned tuna and beans, pasta and frozen protein.

Northwell Health, which operates Huntington Hospital, started the Food as Health program with a pilot at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital in 2018. Staff at Huntington estimates that since the program started over two weeks ago they have identified between 15 and 20 patients as food insecure and connected them with resources.

The screening includes two questions: Do you worry you will run out of food before you get money to buy more? Within the last 12 months, did the food you bought not last and you didn't have money to buy more?

Giffuni said hospital staff has also been educated to look for “red flags” for food insecurity such as people who skip meals, have a lack of income, are unemployed or underemployed, and have experienced weight loss and malnutrition.