Deadly fungus spreading at 'alarming rate,' CDC says

A deadly fungus that is resistant to drugs spread at an “alarming rate” at health care facilities during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Candida auris, also known as C. auris, is a type of yeast that can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, resulting in serious invasive infections, the agency said.

It is being considered a threat because it can be resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in health care facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates, according to the report.

While not usually harmful to healthy individuals, it can be deadly for fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

The number of clinical cases in New York has increased 83% since the pandemic, from 178 in 2019 to 250 in 2020, 283 in 2021 and 326 in 2022, according to data on the CDC website.

Nationally, clinical cases of C. auris increased from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021, federal statistics show. Screening cases, in which the patient is found to be carrying the organism but not showing signs of active infection, tripled from 2020 to 2021 to 4,041, the report showed.

“In general, C. auris is not a threat to healthy people,” the CDC report read. “People who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in health care facilities are at increased risk for acquiring C. auris.”