Health briefs: Flashy is trashy

Men who drive Porsches or flaunt other flashy possessions are usually not the "marrying kind," a new study suggests. Researchers from Rice University, the University of Texas-San Antonio and the University of Minnesota found that conspicuous spending by men often is driven by the desire to have uncommitted romantic and sexual flings. They also pointed out that although flashy spending may get a woman's attention, she won't be picking out china patterns any time soon.

Rocking really does help sleep

Babies aren't the only ones who fall asleep faster when rocked, according to researchers who found that, like infants, adults find it easier to nap on a slowly swinging bed, such as a hammock. Gentle rocking also can improve one's quality of sleep, Swiss researchers reported in the June 21 issue of the journal Current Biology. The finding may offer hope for those suffering from sleep problems, the authors suggested.

