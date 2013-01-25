Health briefs: How giving gives back

Having pots of money doesn't necessarily make you happy, study after study has found. But giving away money -- even if you're not rich -- is likely to make you feel wealthier, and thus happier, new research contends. It sounds counterintuitive, but it's not, said study author Michael Norton at Harvard Business School. "One of the ways people signal they are wealthy is to give money away," Norton said. So he did studies to find out what happens when those who aren't rich give money away. Turns out, giving away money increases what experts call feelings of "subjective wealth," or how well off you feel. The thinking, said Norton, goes something like this: "If I have so much money that I can give it away, I may not be so bad off."





Too tired to say thanks?

If you feel underappreciated by your spouse, it may be because he or she isn't getting enough sleep, a new study suggests. Sleep deprivation can leave couples "too tired to say thanks" and may leave a partner feeling as if they are being taken for granted, according to the findings by University of California, Berkeley, researchers.

-- HealthDay