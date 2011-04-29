Health briefs: Study on depression drugs

Antidepressants may not improve all symptoms of depression, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed data from a study of depression treatment, which involved more than 4,000 people with major depression around the country and is the largest study on depression treatment to date. While antidepressant medications worked in general, all patients taking them reported three to 13 residual symptoms, and 75 percent reported five or more residual symptoms. These symptoms included insomnia that occurs in the middle of the night (79 percent); sadness (nearly 71 percent), and problems with concentration and decision-making (nearly 70 percent).

However, suicidal thoughts discontinued in nearly all cases, according to the study.

-- HealthDay

Keep eating more fruits and veggies

If there's one simple thing you can do for better health, it's to eat more fruits and veggies. That's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed a plan in 2005 to get people to eat more fruits and vegetables. The plan's report card is in, evaluating the progress that has been made to get people to meet their recommended intake (two cups of fruits and 2½ cups of vegetables for the average adult). The report gave adults an "F" for an average intake that falls far below recommended levels.

-- Tribune Media Services