Health Tip: At Risk for Alzheimer's?
Researchers believe they've identified at least some of the risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. While there are some factors that you have no control over, you may be able to influence some potential triggers.
The Alzheimer's Association offers this list of examples:
- Head trauma -- Serious head injuries are thought to predispose some people to Alzheimer's. You can help prevent head injuries by always wearing your seat belt in a car, wearing a bike helmet or sports helmet, and by safeguarding your home against falls.
- Heat health -- There's growing evidence that the health of your heart is linked to the health of your brain. With the help of your doctor, be sure to monitor your heart health and treat any problems that surface.
- Age healthy -- Get enough exercise, skip junk food in favor of lots of fruits and vegetables, and be sure to lose any excess weight.