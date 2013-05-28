Health Tip: Care for Your Skin Daily
Proper care of your skin each day can keep it healthy, supple and attractive.
The Cleveland Clinic offers these daily suggestions for healthier skin:
- Drink plenty of water each day.
- Give your skin a thorough cleansing twice a day. At night, make sure all makeup is removed and skin is clean.
- Eat a balanced, nutritious diet.
- After your cleaning, use a formulated toner or astringent to remove any missed dirt or makeup.
- Moisturize your skin regularly. If you have oily skin, use a moisturizer that is oil-free.
- Be aware of any skin changes, and discuss them with your doctor.