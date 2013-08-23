Health Tip: Choosing Canned Seafood
For cost and convenience, canned seafood can be a wise choice to help you eat more fish.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these suggestions for buying canned seafood:
- Read the label to see how the fish is packed. Avoid products packed in oil and choose those packed in water, which contain less fat.
- For a more mild, drier flavor, opt for fish packed in spring water or vacuum-sealed packs.
- Read the label to see if the product contains edible bones, which can provide a significant amount of calcium.