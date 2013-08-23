NewsHealth

Health Tip: Choosing Canned Seafood

By -- Diana Kohnle
For cost and convenience, canned seafood can be a wise choice to help you eat more fish.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these suggestions for buying canned seafood:

  • Read the label to see how the fish is packed. Avoid products packed in oil and choose those packed in water, which contain less fat.
  • For a more mild, drier flavor, opt for fish packed in spring water or vacuum-sealed packs.
  • Read the label to see if the product contains edible bones, which can provide a significant amount of calcium.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?