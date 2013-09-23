NewsHealth

Health Tip: Communicating With Kids

By -- Diana Kohnle
Communicating with your children can be a challenge, but there are things you can do to start the dialog.

The American Psychological Association offers these tips to help parents talk with their kids:

  • Make yourself available when your child is most willing to talk, whether it's at bedtime, in the car or before dinner.
  • Initiate the conversation to help your child recognize that you're interested in what's happening in his/her life.
  • Each week, schedule time for a one-on-one activity with your child, and don't allow interruptions.
  • Take an interest in things your child likes.
  • Instead of starting the conversation with a question, share what's been on your mind.

