Health Tip: Considering an Oral Piercing?
Before you agree to an oral piercing, experts say you should consider some of the possible health risks.
The American Dental Association's Mouthhealthy.org website warns against these potential risks of an oral piercing:
- Swelling, pain and infection.
- Cracked or scratched teeth, injury to the gums or damaged fillings.
- Sensitivity to the metals used in piercings.
- Damage to nearby nerves.
- An increase in saliva production, which can lead to drooling.
- Difficulty getting dental X-rays.