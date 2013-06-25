Health Tip: Dealing With Dandruff
Dandruff, medically called seborrheic dermatitis, is characterized by dry, flaky skin on the scalp. Though it can be embarrassing, especially to folks who wear black, there's no evidence that it's harmful.
The American Academy of Family Physicians offers these treatment suggestions:
- Look for a dandruff shampoo that includes salicylic acid, selenium sulfide or zinc pyrithione.
- When dandruff is present, use this shampoo daily until symptoms are controlled, then switch to two to three times per week.
- When shampooing, lather and let sit for five minutes before rinsing out.
- If a dandruff shampoo doesn't control symptoms, talk to your doctor about adding a prescription steroid lotion.