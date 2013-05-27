Health Tip: Devices to Help You Hear Better
If you have a significant hearing loss, hearing aids and other sound-amplification devices can help you cope.
The National Institute on Aging mentions these "assistive" devices that can help you hear better:
- A telephone-amplifying system.
- Headphones or similar systems for TV and radio that can avoid the need to crank up the volume or deal with background noise.
- Devices for your doorbell, alarm clock or smoke detectors that trigger vibrations or a visual alert when these things sound.