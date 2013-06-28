NewsHealth

Health Tip: Drive Safely as You Age

By -- Diana Kohnle
As we get older, our vision tends to worsen and our reflexes aren't what they used to be.

The American Optometric Association offers these safe-driving suggestions for seniors:

  • Use extra caution at intersections. Look in all directions to make sure it's safe to proceed. Turn your head often, in case your peripheral vision is affected.
  • Try to only drive during the day. Stay away from routes that are unfamiliar.
  • Don't drive wearing glasses with wide frames, which can interfere with vision.
  • Join a local driving class just for seniors.
  • Get an annual eye exam.

