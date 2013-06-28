Health Tip: Drive Safely as You Age
As we get older, our vision tends to worsen and our reflexes aren't what they used to be.
The American Optometric Association offers these safe-driving suggestions for seniors:
- Use extra caution at intersections. Look in all directions to make sure it's safe to proceed. Turn your head often, in case your peripheral vision is affected.
- Try to only drive during the day. Stay away from routes that are unfamiliar.
- Don't drive wearing glasses with wide frames, which can interfere with vision.
- Join a local driving class just for seniors.
- Get an annual eye exam.