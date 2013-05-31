Health Tip: Encourage Safe Exploring Outdoors
Exploring the great outdoors helps toddlers learn about the world around them, but it's important to create a safe environment without the risk of injury.
The Nemours Foundation suggests how to promote safe outdoor play for toddlers:
- Offer different types of balls to encourage learning to kick, catch and throw.
- Encourage your toddler to feel the bark on trees and examine leaves.
- Offer your toddler chalk, and let him or her draw on the driveway.
- Plan a picnic lunch at a park, playground or backyard with other parents and children to give the kids a chance to socialize and play with others.