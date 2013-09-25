NewsHealth

Health Tip: Help a Sprained Ankle Heal

By -- Diana Kohnle
If you've sprained an ankle, doctors often prescribe rest to help it heal.

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society offers this advice:

  • Don't walk or bear weight on the ankle. Stay off it as much as possible, and use crutches if you need to get around.
  • Wear an ankle brace to ease swelling and improve stability.
  • Apply ice in 20-minute increments, placing a thin blanket or cloth between the ice and skin.
  • Keep the ankle elevated above the level of your heart.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?