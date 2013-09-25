Health Tip: Help a Sprained Ankle Heal
If you've sprained an ankle, doctors often prescribe rest to help it heal.
The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society offers this advice:
- Don't walk or bear weight on the ankle. Stay off it as much as possible, and use crutches if you need to get around.
- Wear an ankle brace to ease swelling and improve stability.
- Apply ice in 20-minute increments, placing a thin blanket or cloth between the ice and skin.
- Keep the ankle elevated above the level of your heart.