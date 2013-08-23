NewsHealth

Health Tip: Help Manage ADHD

By -- Diana Kohnle
If your child has attention- deficit hyperactivity disorder, there are things you can do to help your child succeed.

The U.S. National Institute on Mental Health offers this advice:

  • Understand your child's condition and work to let go of any frustration or built-up negative feelings.
  • Consider counseling for you and the entire family on how to handle your child's behavior.
  • Enjoy time together on activities you both enjoy, and praise your child for tasks done well.
  • Consider limiting playdates to fewer friends, to keep your child from becoming overstimulated.

