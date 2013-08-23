Health Tip: Help Manage ADHD
If your child has attention- deficit hyperactivity disorder, there are things you can do to help your child succeed.
The U.S. National Institute on Mental Health offers this advice:
- Understand your child's condition and work to let go of any frustration or built-up negative feelings.
- Consider counseling for you and the entire family on how to handle your child's behavior.
- Enjoy time together on activities you both enjoy, and praise your child for tasks done well.
- Consider limiting playdates to fewer friends, to keep your child from becoming overstimulated.