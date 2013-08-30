NewsHealth

Health Tip: If Your Child Has Diabetes

By -- Diana Kohnle
Children with diabetes should be able to participate in field trips and after-school activities, as long as parents take precautions to help keep them safe.

The American Diabetes Association offers these suggestions for out-of-school activities:

  • Pack the child's diabetes supplies in a safe, but always accessible, place.
  • Arrange with the school to have a trained staff member available at all times to help your child in the event of a problem.
  • Consult the child's doctor for any needed insulin-dosage adjustments.
  • Make arrangements with your child's teacher to make sure that water, snacks and restroom access are available.

