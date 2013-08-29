Health Tip: Keep Battery-Powered Devices Away From Kids
So-called "button" batteries power many of the devices that keep little ones interested, so it's important to take steps to protect kids from ingesting these batteries.
The Children's National Medical Center offers this advice for parents:
- Restrict access to any devices that use "button" and larger batteries, including remote controls, flameless candles, musical cards and pocket calculators.
- If you think your child may have swallowed a battery, seek immediate help from a medical professional. Do not induce vomiting or give your child any food or drink unless so advised by a medical professional.
- Recognize symptoms of ingesting a battery, which may include coughing, drooling or discomfort.