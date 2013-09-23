Health Tip: Keep Your Nails Clean
Keeping your fingernails and toenails trimmed and clean helps keep germs at bay and reduces your risk of infection.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to keep nails clean and healthy:
- Trim nails frequently.
- Use a nail brush or soap and water to scrub underneath your fingernails, whenever you wash your hands.
- Before using any tools to groom your nails, wash or sterilize the tools first.
- Don't chew or bite your nails, including a hangnail. Instead, use a clean pair of clippers.
- Unless they stick out or hurt, don't cut cuticles. They can help protect against infection.