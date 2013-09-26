NewsHealth

Health Tip: Prevent Burning and Scalding

By -- Diana Kohnle
Kids aren't always aware of the dangers of burns and scalding, so it's up to parents to help keep their children safe.

The Safekids.org website offers these suggestions:

  • Adjust your water heater's temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or to the setting recommended by the manufacturer.
  • Before giving baby a bath, make sure the temperature isn't too hot. Test the water on the inside of your wrist.
  • Never leave children unattended in the bathtub, near electrical outlets or in the kitchen.
  • When cooking, turn pot handles away from the edge of the stove. Use the stove's back burners.
  • Never hold your child while you're cooking. Instead, place the youngster in a secure high chair in the same room.
  • Keep appliances -- such as irons and flat irons -- unplugged and out of a child's reach.

