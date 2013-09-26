Health Tip: Prevent Burning and Scalding
Kids aren't always aware of the dangers of burns and scalding, so it's up to parents to help keep their children safe.
The Safekids.org website offers these suggestions:
- Adjust your water heater's temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or to the setting recommended by the manufacturer.
- Before giving baby a bath, make sure the temperature isn't too hot. Test the water on the inside of your wrist.
- Never leave children unattended in the bathtub, near electrical outlets or in the kitchen.
- When cooking, turn pot handles away from the edge of the stove. Use the stove's back burners.
- Never hold your child while you're cooking. Instead, place the youngster in a secure high chair in the same room.
- Keep appliances -- such as irons and flat irons -- unplugged and out of a child's reach.