Health Tip: Reduce the Risk of Head Lice
Head lice are very contagious, but there are things parents can do to help keep their children from becoming infested.
The Nemours Foundation offers these suggestions:
- Teach children to avoid having their heads come in contact with the heads of other children.
- Don't let your child share hats, hair accessories, scarves, helmets, towels or any personal care items.
- Don't allow your child to lie on pillows, carpeting or bedding that has recently been exposed to someone with lice.
- If your family has been exposed to lice, check each member of the family every few days. Promptly treat any nits (eggs) or lice that are found.