Health Tip: Running in Hot Weather

Drink enough fluids, preferably water. Plan your route so you can refill your water bottle along the way.

If the temperature outside is above 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity is above 70 percent, run indoors.

Stop running if you feel dizzy or nauseated, if you stop sweating or you get the chills.

Run in the shade, avoiding direct sunlight and blacktop.

Talk to your doctor about running in the heat if you have any respiratory or cardiac condition.

Make sure children run in the early morning or late in the day, to avoid peak heat.

Wear lightweight, breathable, light-colored clothing, avoiding long sleeves and long pants.

If you're planning to run in hot weather, the Road Runners Club of America offers these safety tips before you start: