Health Tip: Running in Hot Weather
If you're planning to run in hot weather, the Road Runners Club of America offers these safety tips before you start:
- Drink enough fluids, preferably water. Plan your route so you can refill your water bottle along the way.
- If the temperature outside is above 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity is above 70 percent, run indoors.
- Stop running if you feel dizzy or nauseated, if you stop sweating or you get the chills.
- Run in the shade, avoiding direct sunlight and blacktop.
- Talk to your doctor about running in the heat if you have any respiratory or cardiac condition.
- Make sure children run in the early morning or late in the day, to avoid peak heat.
- Wear lightweight, breathable, light-colored clothing, avoiding long sleeves and long pants.