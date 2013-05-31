NewsHealth

Health Tip: Using a Humidifier?

By -- Diana Kohnle
Running a humidifier during the dry months may help moisturize sinus passages, but it can cause problems for those with allergies.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology suggests how to minimize allergy symptoms during humidifier use:

  • Talk to your allergist about using a humidifier to see if it would be beneficial.
  • Make sure the humidity level stays between 30 percent and 45 percent.
  • Regularly clean and change the filter on your humidifier. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for how to do so.
  • Fill your humidifier with distilled water to help limit bacteria growth and the formation of a white dust that may aggravate allergies.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?