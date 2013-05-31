Health Tip: Using a Humidifier?
Running a humidifier during the dry months may help moisturize sinus passages, but it can cause problems for those with allergies.
The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology suggests how to minimize allergy symptoms during humidifier use:
- Talk to your allergist about using a humidifier to see if it would be beneficial.
- Make sure the humidity level stays between 30 percent and 45 percent.
- Regularly clean and change the filter on your humidifier. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for how to do so.
- Fill your humidifier with distilled water to help limit bacteria growth and the formation of a white dust that may aggravate allergies.