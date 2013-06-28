NewsHealth

Health Tip: Watch Kids Closely at the Playground

By -- Diana Kohnle
Children should be closely supervised at the playground to help reduce their risk of injury.

The Safe Kids Worldwide website offers these suggestions for parents:

  • Inspect the playground to be sure equipment is age-appropriate. Make sure there are no broken or sharp areas or dangerous surfaces.
  • Talk to your child about following safety rules, such as not pushing, shoving or crowding.
  • Make sure your child is appropriately dressed for the playground. Don't allow the child to wear necklaces, scarves, purses or drawstring clothing that may become caught in equipment.
  • Have children under age 5 to play at a separate area designed for that age group.

