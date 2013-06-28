Health Tip: Watch Kids Closely at the Playground
Children should be closely supervised at the playground to help reduce their risk of injury.
The Safe Kids Worldwide website offers these suggestions for parents:
- Inspect the playground to be sure equipment is age-appropriate. Make sure there are no broken or sharp areas or dangerous surfaces.
- Talk to your child about following safety rules, such as not pushing, shoving or crowding.
- Make sure your child is appropriately dressed for the playground. Don't allow the child to wear necklaces, scarves, purses or drawstring clothing that may become caught in equipment.
- Have children under age 5 to play at a separate area designed for that age group.