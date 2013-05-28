Health Tip: What's Behind Bad Breath?
Bad breath, also known as halitosis, should be evaluated by a dentist to determine a possible cause and treatment.
The American Dental Association says potential causes include:
- Eating potent food, such as garlic or onions.
- Dieting excessively or not eating enough.
- Not brushing or flossing regularly to remove food particles from the teeth and gums.
- Having gum disease.
- Having insufficient saliva to help wash away food particles.
- Smoking or chewing tobacco.
- Having a medical condition, such as liver or kidney problems, a lung infection, diabetes or bronchitis.