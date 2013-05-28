NewsHealth

Health Tip: What's Behind Bad Breath?

By -- Diana Kohnle
Bad breath, also known as halitosis, should be evaluated by a dentist to determine a possible cause and treatment.

The American Dental Association says potential causes include:

  • Eating potent food, such as garlic or onions.
  • Dieting excessively or not eating enough.
  • Not brushing or flossing regularly to remove food particles from the teeth and gums.
  • Having gum disease.
  • Having insufficient saliva to help wash away food particles.
  • Smoking or chewing tobacco.
  • Having a medical condition, such as liver or kidney problems, a lung infection, diabetes or bronchitis.

