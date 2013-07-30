Health Tip: What Should Preschoolers Drink?
Your toddler may ask for soda or juice, but neither is the healthiest choice.
The American Academy of Pediatrics mentions these healthier drink options for young children:
- Plain water or milk are healthier choices than soda, sports drinks or fruit juices.
- Your child should have about three servings (1/2 cup per serving) of low-fat or fat-free milk each day.
- Offer your child milk with meals and water at snack time.
- Offer whole fruit instead of fruit juice.
- If you do offer juice, make sure it is 100 percent fruit juice, and only offer 4-to-6 ounces.