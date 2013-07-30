NewsHealth

Health Tip: What Should Preschoolers Drink?

By -- Diana Kohnle
Your toddler may ask for soda or juice, but neither is the healthiest choice.

The American Academy of Pediatrics mentions these healthier drink options for young children:

  • Plain water or milk are healthier choices than soda, sports drinks or fruit juices.
  • Your child should have about three servings (1/2 cup per serving) of low-fat or fat-free milk each day.
  • Offer your child milk with meals and water at snack time.
  • Offer whole fruit instead of fruit juice.
  • If you do offer juice, make sure it is 100 percent fruit juice, and only offer 4-to-6 ounces.

