Health Tip: When Deep Vein Thrombosis Causes Symptoms

Deep vein thrombosis is a dangerous condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein deep within the legs. The clot ultimately can break away and travel to the lungs.

Only about half of people with DVT have symptoms, the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says. If warning signs do occur, they may include:

Swelling of the leg or a leg vein.

Tenderness or pain in the leg, especially while standing or walking.

Warmth in part of the leg.

Discoloration or redness.

Coughing blood, shortness of breath or pain when breathing deeply.

If you have any of these symptoms, seek medical attention at once.