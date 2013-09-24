Health Tip: When Kids Are Home Alone
Children may need to be home alone for short periods while waiting for parents to get home from work or an errand. So it's important to make sure kids are prepared while they're on their own.
The Nemours Foundation suggests that kids learn this emergency information:
- How to dial 911.
- Their home address and phone number.
- Parents' work phones and addresses.
- Name, address and phone number for a trusted neighbor.
- Contact information for another adult, such as a family member or friend.