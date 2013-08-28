Health Tip: Why Should I Stop Driving?
Aging and chronic health problems can adversely affect your ability to drive safely. If you have a chronic illness, poor vision or arthritis, for example, it's time to speak with your doctor. He or she may recommend that you stop driving.
The American Academy of Family Physicians says other factors that can impair the ability to drive safely include:
- Having problems with memory and concentration, including forgetting where you are going, or getting lost.
- Difficulty seeing at night.
- Having a tendency to fall asleep at the wheel.