Heart-healthy Mediterranean diet

A new study offers further evidence that a Mediterranean-style diet is good for your heart. The research found that unsaturated fats from foods such as avocados, olive oil and nuts increase the body's ability to use insulin. Reduced insulin action can lead to diabetes, which is a risk factor for heart disease. The researchers said their findings show that dietary changes can improve heart health in those at risk for cardiovascular disease, even if they don't lose weight.

"A lot of studies have looked at how the body becomes better at using insulin when you lose weight," said Dr. Meghana Gadgil of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "We kept the weight stable so we could isolate the effects of the macronutrients. What we found is that you can begin to see a beneficial impact on heart health even before weight loss."