Worst of heat likely to miss Long Island, this time

A pool or the beach or anywhere with air conditioning — Long Islanders will be looking for ways to cool off for the next few days with highs in places topping 90 degrees.

The steamy weather is courtesy of what the National Weather Service described as an “upper ridge/heat dome” that is expected to bring record-breaking highs from the Great Lakes region through much of the Northeast, but not on Long Island.

While parts of New Jersey and Connecticut will see high heat indexes, Thursday and Friday highs across most of Long Island will stay in the mid-80s and drop in the evening. Rain may come on Friday night and Saturday.

More heat to come

Missing this latest blast of heat will be cold comfort for Long Island. More is likely ahead in the coming months, so experts advise being prepared and attentive. Keep hydrated, they said, look after elderly relatives, make sure pets stay out of the heat and sun and have access to water. Go easy on the air conditioner.

Federal statistics show heat-related deaths across the United States have increased over the last three years, from about 1,602 in 2021 to 2,302 in 2023.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can come on quickly, said Dr. Robert Schwaner, medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital.

“A lot of people experience heat exhaustion and don’t even realize what it is they are suffering from,” said Schwaner, “They may have a headache, excessive sweating and increased shortness of breath.”

Staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to help prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“The very young and the very old are the most vulnerable to heat waves,” said Dr. Eugene Vortsman, an emergency medicine physician at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “When people are dehydrated, they can get lightheaded but in more serious cases it can lead to confusion, kidney damage and low blood pressure.”

Hydration is key

Vortsman said people should try to avoid being outside during peak heat times in the mid- to late afternoon and wear light-colored and light-threaded clothing.

Conversely, it can also be dangerous if people drink too much water, he said. The amount depends on each person but in general not more than 1.5 liters an hour. Excess water consumption can lead to a dangerous condition called hyponatremia, when kidneys cannot process all that water and a person’s sodium levels are diluted.

Schwaner said certain medicines such as antihistamines can make it more difficult for some people to perspire, which is the body’s own way of cooling off. Listening to your body is key.

“Increased thirst, cramps, those are signs your body is fighting hard to stay cool, ” he said. “So take yourself out of that environment … Sometimes people make poor choices if they are boating or hiking about whether to push on.”

The importance of checking on homebound, frail and elderly people during a heat wave cannot be emphasized enough, said Lenore Bilger, a home care nurse with VNS Health.

“Dehydration is our biggest concern,” she said. “We are constantly teaching them. When I am in the house, I try to get them a glass of water at room temperature because when it's too cold, it gives them stomach cramps.”

She also suggests they flavor water with fruit such as strawberries and lemons to make it more appealing.

“I'm always bargaining with them about how much water they should drink in a day,” she said.

Cool to air conditioning

It’s tempting to let the air conditioner run all day long to keep a home cool during a heat wave. But not only does it lead to higher bills but it puts pressure on the power grid responsible for the neighborhood and beyond.

When you first turn the thermostat down, try not to jump to a much colder temperature. It won’t make the house cooler right away and could result in “excessive cooling and unnecessary expense,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Appliances should be used in the morning or evening. If possible use the microwave instead of the oven, to prevent generating more heat inside the house. Even just closing the blinds can help keep out the heat.

PSEG Long Island said it will hold off terminating service for customers who have not paid their bills during extreme weather: a two-day stretch when the heat and humidity is expected to be 95 degrees or higher; when the forecast calls for 100-degree temperatures and when heat advisories or excessive heat warnings have been issued.

If it’s too hot for you to be outside, that means it’s too hot for your pet as well.

Dogs, cats and other companion animals need a cool area, safe from the heat and sun, with plenty of access to water, experts said.

“The most common heat-related injury I see in the emergency room is heat intolerance, which can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition,” said Carly Fox, senior veterinarian for emergency and critical care at The Schwartzman Animal Medical Center in Manhattan.

Fox said signs of heat intolerance include excessive panting, exhaustion, difficulty walking and drinking excessive amounts of water. Excessive heat can exacerbate underlying conditions in some pets including asthma.

Other important steps pet parents can take is limiting activity on hot days and never, ever leaving an animal in a car.

MTA officials said they are increasing equipment inspections and monitoring rail temperatures during the heatwave. The extreme temperatures can create kinks in rails and impact signals as well as power equipment, officials said.

They pledged to keep customers updated about any service issues through the MTA website, social media and digital screens at stations and encouraged them to sign up for email and text alerts.

He said welding crews will be available for repairs and tank cars filled with water to spray down any brush fires that might start.