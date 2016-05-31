Nassau County: 19 beaches reopen to swimmers

Nassau County’s health department said Tuesday it has lifted its advisory against swimming at 19 beaches.

All Nassau County beaches operating for this season are currently open, the Department of Health said in a news release.

On Monday, the department issued an advisory for 14 North Shore beaches and five on the South Shore as a precautionary measure.

After heavy rainfall beaches can have substantial stormwater runoff which can raise bacteria levels; those levels mean the waters fail to meet state standards for swimming, health officials said.

Beaches reopened on the North Shore are Centre Island Sound, Bayville; Creek Club, Lattingtown; Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound, Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley; Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove; Ransom Beach, Bayville; Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff; Soundside Beach, Bayville; Stehli Beach, Bayville; and Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

South Shore beaches reopened are: Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa; Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway; Island Park Beach, Island Park; Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick; and Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa.

For recorded information on beach closings and openings in Nassau, call 516-227-9700. Health department representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at 516-227-9717.