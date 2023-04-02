New York City's rate of sexually transmitted infections went up during pandemic, report says

The number of people in New York City with sexually transmitted infections increased between 2020 and 2021, likely because of fewer health screenings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The statistics are highlighted in a recently released report by the city’s Health Department, showing a 13.2% increase in chlamydia among males and 5.2% rise in females during the time period as well as a 28.7% jump in the primary and secondary syphilis rate among females.

The report noted that in 2021, about 25% of all female chlamydia cases in the city were among females between the ages of 10 and 19. In addition, the rate among females between the ages of 15 to 24 was “significantly higher” than the rate for the overall female population.

In addition, the number of congenital syphilis cases, which happens when an infected pregnant mother passes the disease to her baby, rose to 24 in 2021 from 20 in 2018 and 17 in 2019 and 17 in 2020.

Chlamydia and syphilis can be cured, but if not treated can lead to health problems such as infertility and chronic pelvic pain, the department said.

City health officials said they plan to expand rapid chlamydia and gonorrhea testing at the several of the department’s sexual health clinics, which provide results within hours instead of days. It is currently available at the Chelsea Express Clinic in Manhattan and the Fort Greene Express Clinic in Brooklyn.

The department also noted it offers a variety of outreach programs and funds agencies that provide comprehensive health services around the city, especially to underserved populations that may be more at risk.

Dr. Sharon Gerber, director of Complex Family Planning at Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, said the city is taking important steps by being proactive and making screening and testing accessible.

She said it's also important to monitor health issues in New York City since Long Island tends to follow those trends.

“I’m not surprised by these statistics considering that outpatient non urgent visits were inaccessible for a period of time and then people were afraid to access health care,” said Gerber, who is also assistant professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. “Routine screening wasn’t happening and people were still having sex. So there really was, I believe, this rise in undetected sexual transmitted infections because of decreased screenings.”

She said while many people who are aware they are in high risk groups get tested and screened on a regular basis, most people wait until their regular appointments with a primary care physician or gynecologist.

Gerber said people under the age of 25, who make up one of the high risk groups, generally do not go for yearly wellness visits.

“We need to increase screening,” she said. “Not everyone going to the doctor is going to increase screening so we need to be on top of that.”