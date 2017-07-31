Officials: Mosquito spraying planned in 2 Fire Island communities

Suffolk County health officials announced Monday that they will ground-spray areas of Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island on Tuesday night with a pesticide to control mosquitoes.

Between 6 and 10 p.m., the county’s Department of Public Works is scheduled to spray all streets in both communities with Anvil, a pesticide, officials said in a news release.

They advise residents, particularly children and pregnant women, to avoid outdoor activities during the period of application, and 30 minutes afterward.

“Close windows and doors and close the vents of window air-conditioning units to circulate indoor air or, before spraying begins, turn them off,” the release said. “Windows and air-conditioning vents can be reopened about 30 minutes after spraying.”

If exposed to the pesticide, officials advise residents to protect their eyes by rinsing them with water and to wash exposed skin. Clothes that come into contact with the pesticide also should be washed separately from other laundry.

For more information, residents may =call the Suffolk County Division of Vector Control at 631-852-4270 and the Spraying Information Hotline at 631-852-4939, officials said.