Officials: Probable W. Nile case in Suffolk

A probable case of West Nile virus in a resident of Suffolk County is being investigated by the state Health Department, county health officials said.

"The individual was hospitalized for several days and has fully recovered," according to a news release issued Thursday by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. "Confirmation of West Nile virus will be dependent on the results of further testing," it said.

This comes in a year when the county has had an "historically high" number of mosquitoes testing positive for this time of year, said Dr. James L. Tomarken, health services commissioner, in the release.

People become infected with West Nile virus through the bite of an infected mosquito.

With 25 new positive mosquito samples in Suffolk announced Thursday, the total comes to 57, the release says.

Last year as of July 26, three Suffolk mosquito samples had tested positive, with 19 reported by that date in 2010, a year in which there were 295 positive samples in all, the release said.

In 2010 there were 25 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Suffolk County, three resulting in death. Last year, there were four confirmed human cases and no deaths in Suffolk, according to health department figures.

Still, as for this year "we cannot predict if the numbers will continue to be high," Tomarken said in the release. "There are many factors, such as weather, that affect mosquito population and activity."

Given the numbers and that samples are being found "in virtually all parts of the county, we ask that residents be especially vigilant about reducing their exposure to mosquitoes whenever they can," he said.

In Nassau County as of Tuesday, West Nile virus has been detected in 10 mosquito samples from nine trap locations. In 2011 Nassau recorded 16 human cases of West Nile, including one death, and in 2010 57 human cases were recorded, with three deaths.