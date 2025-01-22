Fitness Fix: Pulse Barbell Club in East Northport
Pulse Barbell Club in East Northport offers strength training, yoga, nutrition guidance, physical therapy and more. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Anthony Florio
Pulse Barbell Club in East Northport offers strength training, yoga, nutrition guidance, physical therapy and more. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Anthony Florio
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months