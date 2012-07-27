Shift in births due to unplanned pregnancy

Unplanned births

More than a third of births in the U.S. stem from unintended pregnancies, a number that's remained steady from 1982 to 2010, a government report indicates. The makeup of women having these births, however, has shifted from white to Hispanic and to those in their teens and 20s, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have made no progress since 1982 . . . " said report author William Mosher, a statistician at CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.