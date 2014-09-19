'Slim by Design' review: controlling 'Mindless' eating

SLIM BY DESIGN: Mindless Eating Solutions for Everyday Life, by Brian Wansink, PhD. William Morrow, 321 pp., $26.99.

Following up his bestselling "Mindless Eating: Why We Eat More Than We Think," Brian Wansink -- nutritionist, behavioral economist, director of Cornell University's Food and Brand Lab -- writes, "Becoming slim by design works better than trying to become slim by willpower. It's easier to change your eating environment than to change your mind." He backs up his suggestions with research.

Make small changes in five "booby-trap" places: home, favorite restaurants, food stores, workplaces and school lunchrooms.

THE SCOOP At home, make the kitchen less "loungeable" (no TV or cozy chairs), make tempting foods "invisible and inconvenient" and move fruits and veggies to the fridge's top shelves. At restaurants, plan to take home half your portion in a to-go box. When food shopping, divide your cart and fill half with fruits and veggies. Bring your lunch to work -- if you buy it there, put a piece of fruit on your tray first, and you'll make better choices.

THE BOTTOM LINE Wansink writes that "it's amazing how small changes turn bad eaters into good ones."