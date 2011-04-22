Think twice before inviting Fido to bed

You might want to think twice before snuggling in bed at night with Fido or Fluffy.

According to a report published recently in the public health journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, seemingly healthy pets can carry parasites, bacteria or viruses that cause mild to life-threatening illnesses in people.

Of the 250 zoonotic diseases -- infections transmitted between animals and people -- more than 100 are derived from domestic pets, said veterinarian Dr. Bruno Chomel, report co-author and professor of zoonoses at University of California School of Veterinary Medicine at Davis.

Even though disease transmission is low in comparison to how many people sleep with their pets -- more than half of all U.S. pet owners -- Chomel said the risks are still there.

"Having a pet in the bed is not a good idea," he said.

-- HealthDay