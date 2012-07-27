Vertigo help: Epley maneuver on YouTube

Treating vertigo

Videos posted on YouTube might come to the rescue of people suffering from vertigo, a study shows. Vertigo is the sensation everything around you is moving or spinning, though you're stationary. The study looked at benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), an inner ear disorder and cause of dizziness. It often goes untreated, though it's easily remedied with a simple technique called the Epley maneuver. U.S. researchers found accurate video demonstrations of the maneuver are available on YouTube.