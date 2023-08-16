Deceased Suffolk resident tests positive for rare bacteria linked to shellfish, saltwater

A Suffolk County resident who died was found to have a rare bacterial infection tied to people eating raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater, state officials announced Wednesday.

The individual, who was not identified, had vibriosis, which can cause a breakdown in skin and ulcers, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a news release.

It is not yet clear if the person died from the infection or if they came in contact with it in the waters around New York or another location, officials said.

New Yorkers who have wounds should avoid swimming in warm seawater, said state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. In addition, he said people with compromised immune systems should avoid handling or eating raw seafood because it could carry the bacteria.

Three cases of vibriosis were reported in Connecticut in July, including one person who died. Officials from the Connecticut State Department of Public Health said all three patients were between the ages of 60 and 80 and were hospitalized.

One of those patients said they had eaten raw oysters from an “out-of-state establishment” and two had been exposed to salt or brackish water in Long Island Sound, according to the health department. The patients also had open cuts or wounds that officials said likely led to the infection.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said in a statement. “As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

About 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the U.S. are caused by vibriosis, the CDC said. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills.

Check back for updates on this developing story.