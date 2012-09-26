West Nile cases in U.S. jump 400 in a week

The number of new West Nile virus cases nationwide jumped by more than 400 since last week, and the death toll stands at 147, up from 134, health officials said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 48 states had reported West Nile infections in people, birds or mosquitoes. A total of 3,545 cases involved people. Of those, 1,816 were classified as neuroinvasive disease (such as meningitis or encephalitis) and 1,729 cases as non-neuroinvasive disease.

The total of cases this year is the highest since 2003. Seventy percent of them were reported from eight states -- Texas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Michigan, Louisiana, Illinois and California -- and 38 percent of all cases have been in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The best way to avoid the virus is to wear insect repellent and support programs to eradicate mosquitoes. There is no treatment.-- HealthDay