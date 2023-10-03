West Nile virus cases reported in towns of Brookhaven and Riverhead, Suffolk health officials say

Two more Long Islanders were sickened with apparent West Nile virus, the mosquito-borne disease that the counties spray to prevent, Suffolk County's health department announced Tuesday. Both people are older than 50 and recovered without needing to be hospitalized, the department wrote in a news release. One is from the Town of Brookhaven, the other from the Town of Riverhead, according to the release, which provided no other details. Both cases occurred last month. "To date, four people have become ill with West Nile virus this season. The health department reported two cases in late August, one from the Town of Southampton and one from the Town of Huntington," the release said. Nassau didn’t immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to a request for an update on the county’s West Nile infection totals. West Nile — first identifiedin 1937 in Uganda's West Nile district, and first detected in Suffolk in 1999 and each year since — is the top cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For most infected people — eight out of 10 — there aren’t any symptoms; but one in five develops a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Severe illness occurs in one in 50 people, the CDC says.

